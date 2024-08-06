Ohio State Buckeyes' Duo Named To Doak Walker Award Watchlist
The Ohio State Buckeyes formed a dangerous and potentially lethal running back duo this offseason when Quinshon Judkins transferred from Ole Miss. In Chip Kelly's offense, both TreVeyon Henderson and Judkins are expected to have big seasons in 2024. Despite needing to split reps in the offense, both running backs were listed on a major running back award watchlist on Tuesday.
The Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist was released at noon on Tuesday. Henderson and Judkins were both among the list of 88 running backs vying for the top running back honors.
Some notable names joining the two Ohio State running backs on the list are Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II, who won the award last season, and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, who was a 2023 finalist.
Like Ohio State, the Penn State Nittany Lions also have two running backs included on the list. Both Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were listed.
Last season, Henderson rushed for 926 yards on 156 carries. He also had double-digit rushing touchdowns with 11. As a receiver out of the backfield, Henderson snagged 19 receptions for 229 yards.
His explosiveness in the open field is a major asset for the Buckeyes as he returns to the team for a fourth season.
As for Judkins, his last season with the Rebels was another impressive one. On 271 carries, he had 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a receiver out of the backfield, he also added 22 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Although his carries should significantly drop with the Buckeyes, his average yards per carry may go up due to all the attention going to so many other talented players around him. Judkins will add a new dimension to this Ohio State offense in 2024.
It will be interesting in Week One to see how the running back duties are divided up, but both players shouldering some of the workload could result in a nice balanced attack. It may be hard for both to be semifinalist or finalists at the same time for this award, but anything can happen.