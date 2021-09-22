Former Ohio State Center Nick Mangold Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Mangold is one of 10 players on this year’s ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Former Ohio State center Nick Mangold was among the 122 former players nominated on Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

A former three-star prospect from Centerville, Ohio, Mangold was a three-year starter for the Buckeyes. He was named team captain and a first-team All-American during his senior season in 2005, which ended with a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Mangold was then selected in the first round (No. 29 overall pick) by the New York Jets, with whom he played his entire 11-year career. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, who officially retired in April 2018 after spending one year away from football.

Mangold is one of 10 players in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining fellow offensive lineman Jake Long; wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork; linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis; cornerback Antonio Cromartie; and kick returner Devin Hester.

The nominees for next year’s class will be reduced from 122 nominees to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January before the selection committee chooses the class, which will be enshrined in August 2022.

