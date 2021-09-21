Ohio State OT Commit George Fitzpatrick To Play In 2022 All-American Bowl

Fitzpatrick is one of seven future Buckeyes set to play in the nation’s premier high school showcase.

Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick announced this week that he'll cap his high school career by playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 8.

The 6-foot-6 and 285-pound Fitzpatrick, who is considered the 28th-best offensive tackle and No. 319 prospect overall in the class of 2022, committed to Ohio State in July over the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.

He is one of six future Buckeyes set to play in the All-American Bowl, joining Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton; Chicago St. Rita four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown; Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes; Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi; and the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West duo of four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown and four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola.

Other notable targets that have also accepted invitations to the game include Charlestown, Ind., four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner; Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star offensive guard Earnest Greene; Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star defensive end Enai White; Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller; Owasso, Okla., four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan; Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu; and Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa.

