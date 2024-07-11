Ohio State Freshman Jeremiah Smith Is An 84 Overall In College Football 25
Columbus has been buzzing about the abilities of Jeremiah Smith ever since he stepped on campus earlier this year. The true freshman from Miami Gardens, Florida was not only the top wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, but also the top prospect overall.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were thrilled to land the 6'3", 215-pound receiver and for good reason. He is already expected to get plenty of reps on offense this fall. Aside from the experience of Emeka Egbuka leading the wide receiver group, Smith, Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss lack collegiate experience. Even though they are young, they are extremely talented.
EA Sports just released their Top 100 ratings in the new College Football 25 video game set to be released on July 19th. Two Buckeyes ranked in the Top 10 and eight placed within the Top 54 ratings. After only unveiling the ratings for players above 90 overall on Wednesday, some more information is getting released on Thursday.
Hayes Fawcett, national recruiting expert for On3 is reporting that Jeremiah Smith is listed as an 84 overall in the highly-anticipated video game.
That is an extremely high rating for a freshman and makes him one of the highest-rated freshmen in the game. There is no official information yet on whether this rating makes Smith the highest-rated freshman. He would have to be in contention most likely.
In many ways, Buckeye Nation will probably not be all that surprised that Smith is rated the way that he is in the game. What Buckeye fans will be looking for next is an opportunity to use Smith and the Buckeyes once the game is released and then get to see him on the field in real life very soon.