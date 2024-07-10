Buckeyes Now

Eight Ohio State Buckeyes Receive 90+ Overall Ratings In College Football 25

EA Sports released ratings for the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game. Eight Ohio State Buckeyes rank in the Top 100 ratings.

Cole McDaniel

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; From left, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33), defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44), defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) ad defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) wait to take the field during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; From left, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33), defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44), defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) ad defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) wait to take the field during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
The long awaited arrival of College Football 25 by EA Sports has been all the buzz for a while now. As the release date nears, the excitement has continued to grow. Recent releases of gameplay footage, a dynasty deep-dive and other videos have given much more insight on how this game is going to look.

On Wednesday morning, player ratings were released and Ohio State has a bunch of highly-rated guys on their roster. Two Buckeyes made the group of Top 10 players in the game. This included safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins, both with ratings of 95. The two SEC transfers to Ohio State were not the only Big Ten players listed in the Top 10. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham also make this list.

The individual player ratings only get better for the Ohio State Buckeyes though as eight players happen to have ratings of 90 or higher. Not only are these eight players in the Top 100, but No. 54 is the lowest individual ranking amongst this group.

Here are the eight Buckeyes to note from today's reveal.

  • No. 5 - FS - Caleb Downs - 95
  • No. 9 - HB - Quinshon Judkins - 95
  • No. 19 - WR - Emeka Egbuka - 93
  • No. 23 - HB - TreVeyon Henderson - 93
  • No. 29 - LE - Jack Sawyer - 92
  • No. 46 - LG - Donovan Jackson - 91
  • No. 51 - CB - Denzel Burke - 91
  • No. 54 - DT - Tyleik Williams - 91

Ohio State has the most players of any other Big Ten school ranked in the Top 100. Michigan and Oregon each have five.

The Big Ten actually holds 31 of the Top 100 players.

It is almost time to put away NCAA Football 14 for good as College Football 25 officially releases to the public on July 19th.

