Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Addresses Right Guard Competition
There have been some questions regarding the state of the Ohio State offensive line after what many would consider a down year for the group last season. Head coach Ryan Day stepped up to the podium at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis and fielded an early question about the offensive line and more specifically, the right guard spot. Day understands that winning games in the trenches will dictate the success of this year's group.
"We know how important that is... This team is going to go as the offensive line goes. This team is going to go as the defensive line goes, so we know how important the offensive line is going to be."
On the left side of the line, Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson are returning for another season as they look to protect their quarterback's blindside. At right tackle, Josh Fryar is back as the starter and Ryan Day has been impressed with his summer. Despite knowing what three spots will look like, fall camp will determine the complete starting five on the offensive line.
Carson Hinzman started in all 12 regular season games last season at center. In addition to Hinzman, the Buckeyes acquired Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin back in January. McLaughlin started 24 games in the last three seasons at center for the Crimson Tide. Both players have the ability to swing over to right guard, which certainly adds to the decision Day and his staff are faced with when determining the starters. Right guard is where there appears to be multiple players competing for the starting job.
"Carson Hinzman and Seth (McLaughlin) they both can swing between center and guard, but then Tegra Tshabola is another guy that has stepped up and had another good summer." explained Day. "We feel like we have some decent guys in there that can fill that role, but we've got to go put it on the field now and see how this training and everything that has happened this summer is going to translate to being on the field."
The Buckeyes' head man also threw Luke Montgomery's name in the mix with the other three players as well. From the sounds of it from Ryan Day, once these players get on the field, pieces might be moving around for a little bit as the coaching staff looks to create the best offensive line possible.
Perhaps Hinzman and McLaughlin do end up going side-by-side at center and right guard or maybe Tshabola or Montgomery step up and claim the right guard spot. It is hard to tell exactly what will happen until fall camp gets underway shortly.
The good news for the team, the fans and really everyone is that Day appears pleased with the direction that his offensive line is headed. It is helpful to have numerous returning starters as the Buckeyes look to become even stronger in the trenches.