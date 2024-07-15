Ohio State's Jack Sawyer And J.T. Tuimoloau Rank In PFF's Top 10 Edge Rushers
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to have a complete defense this coming season and will likely make things difficult for opposing offenses. One advantage is that both veteran starting defensive ends decided to return to Columbus for one more season. With Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau back with the Buckeyes, they have the potential to be the best pass rushing duo in all of college football.
In Pro Football Focus's rankings of the best edge rushers headed into the 2024-25 season, both Buckeyes managed to make the Top 10. Here is where Max Chadwick placed Sawyer and Tuimoloau.
No. 3 - Jack Sawyer
"Sawyer was arguably the most well-rounded edge defender in the nation this past year," wrote Chadwick. "He was the only FBS edge to earn 85.0-plus grades both as a pass rusher and as a run defender."
Sawyer is currently listed as 6'5", 260 pounds on Ohio State's roster for this next season. He has the size and the skills to be a star not only in college, but make a difference in the NFL as well. Despite his strong grades with PFF last season, Sawyer hasn't quite hit the dominant star level in which Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young have hit in the past with the Buckeyes. The senior still has a year to be able to reach that level and if he can, then the Buckeyes will be even more dangerous defensively than already advertised.
No. 8 - J.T. Tuimoloau
"Sawyer places much higher on this list because he was more dependable this past season," explained Chadwick. "Tuimoloau's 74.5 grade only tied for 58th among Power Five edge defenders. The year before, though, he was among the 20 best Power Five edges in pass-rushing grade (83.0)."
At 6'4", 270 pounds, Tuimoloau also has great size to be able to operate with his hand in the dirt. He is explosive and can take over when he wants to. Sometimes it does feel like Tuimoloau picks and chooses his moments and lacks true consistency. If he can become more consistently dominant, then he and Sawyer will likely be super tough to stop. Tuimoloau's draft stock will also get a bump to a potential mid to early first-round selection most likely.
No other Big Ten edge rushers ranked higher than these two in the Top 10 list. The Big Ten's best pass rush duo has a chance to be great this season, especially with a star like Tyleik Williams in the middle as well.