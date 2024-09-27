Ohio State Buckeyes LB Named To Witten Man Of The Year Watchlist
Cody Simon is not only an integral part of the Ohio State Buckeyes defense, but the veteran linebacker is a leader on this team. Prior to the start of this season, Simon was awarded with the "Block O" jersey which changed his number from 30 to 0.
Despite missing the first week of the season, Simon has played well on the field in the last two games. His leadership rather than statistics have drawn some major recognition for the senior on Thursday.
The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watchlist was recently released and Simon was one of 52 players included on the list.
The award is meant to recognize one college football player for outstanding leadership both on and off the field. Courage, integrity and sportsmanship are all traits deemed crucial to be an excellent leader.
The Ohio State captain will be vying to make the cut down to 20 semifinalists on October 22nd. The three finalists will be chosen on December 16th, prior to the winner being revealed on February 12th.
Simon was one of a handful of Big Ten Conference representatives. There were actually 10 Big Ten players named to the watchlist on Thursday. USC, Michigan State, Oregon, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan has the other representatives.
So far this season, Simon has tallied seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in two games against Western Michigan and Marshall.
Simon will be an important factor against the Michigan State Spartans in the first conference game of the season for Ohio State. That matchup in East Lansing kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.