Ohio State LB Could Follow Path Of Denver Broncos Edge Rusher
C.J. Hicks currently finds himself in the middle of a battle for the starting Will linebacker job with Sonny Styles. Although the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes is still not fully determined, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently discussed getting both players on the field and potentially using some three-linebacker sets.
Sonny Styles was recently named to Bruce Feldman's annual "freaks" list and for good reason. The converted safety can fly around the field and makes plays no matter where he is lined up. At the same time, Hicks is getting some major praise for his blitzing ability. Eleven Warriors recently wrote about James Laurinaitis and Cody Simon both raving about Hicks.
With the team's linebackers coach saying that Hicks is "probably the best blitzer in our room" and the veteran Mike linebacker also calling Hicks "one of the best blitzers on our team", it certainly drives home the notion that Hicks is a threat in the backfield.
In recent memory, there was one former Ohio State linebacker who seemed to be more dangerous in the backfield than anywhere else - that would be Baron Browning. Browning was with the Buckeyes from 2017-2020, but shined as a blitzer during the 2019 season. During that season he tallied five sacks, while also having 43 total tackles from his linebacker position. Browning possessed a strong, sturdy frame which translated to him spending plenty of time as an inside linebacker. His versatility allowed him to also play some outside linebacker and even defensive end.
Although Browning could really do it all, his best flashes were when closer to the line of scrimmage. His physicality and explosiveness shined when rushing the passer. The Denver Broncos benefitted from drafting him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and placing him at outside linebacker in their 3-4 defensive scheme.
In 2022, Browning had 24 total tackles and five sacks in just 14 games. Unfortunately for both Browning and Denver, he missed the first six games of the 2023 season due to a meniscus tear. Upon returning, he once again looked to be one of the team's most dangerous pass rushers, tallying 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in just 10 games.
Browning is currently listed at 6'3", 240 pounds, while C.J. Hicks is listed at 6'3", 233 pounds. An almost identical match in size. In addition to the similar size and build, if Hicks can offer the same type of explosiveness and ability as a pass rusher, then his game may also best translate to that of a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL.
If Styles does manage to secure the starting Will linebacker job, then perhaps Hicks would make the perfect designated pass rusher on the field. Even with Knowles stating that there would be some more three-linebacker sets, it is hard to imagine Ohio State not keeping five defensive backs on the field most plays. On obvious passing downs, like third-and-long, perhaps one down lineman could come out for a player like Hicks. Hicks could align close to the line of scrimmage outside of either Jack Sawyer or J.T. Tuimoloau.
The use of speed and aggressiveness is certainly intriguing. This could be a beneficial and productive tactic if the Ohio State coaching staff decides to use it to their advantage. Not only could it help the Buckeyes this year, but it could further benefit Hicks for when he does eventually get to the NFL.
If Hicks can consistently display a Browning-like explosiveness, Ohio State fans will likely get to see him make a big impact this season, regardless of the exact role.