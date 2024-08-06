Several Ohio State Buckeyes Named To College Football "Freaks" List
When your team has the kind of talent that the Ohio State Buckeyes have headed into the 2024 season, you are bound to have a few "athletic freaks" on the roster. The Buckeyes probably have more than a few, but how many made Bruce Feldman's 2024 "freaks" list?
The annual list was published on Tuesday and three Buckeyes were included among the extensive group of 101 names. Not only did true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, junior linebacker Sonny Styles and senior left guard Donovan Jackson get included in the rankings, but they all made the top 26.
Despite not yet playing a game in the scarlet and gray, Smith finds himself at No. 7. With the release of these rankings comes the discussion about the wide receiver's workout numbers this offseason. Smith has reportedly benched 355 pounds, squatted 530 pounds, hit 10'10" in the broad jump and reached 36 inches in his vertical jump. The young receiver has also been clocked at an impressive 23.39 miles per hour.
At 6'3", 215 pounds already, Smith is definitely not built like a normal freshman. It is hard to slow the expectations down when a player is shining and impressing every step of the way.
One player who has spent plenty of time on the field, but still finds the 2024 season to be a new venture, is Sonny Styles. Styles finds himself at No. 19, making the top 20 for a second year in a row. Although Styles was already deemed an "athletic freak" in 2023, perhaps the move to linebacker from safety even further illustrates what he can do in college.
According to Feldman, Styles posted a 10'11" in the broad jump and hit 39 inches in his vertical jump, while being 12 pounds heavier this year. He also reportedly hit 600 pounds for his max squat.
Styles and C.J. Hicks may currently be "neck and neck" for the starting Will linebacker job, but no matter what, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will have to make sure he finds ways to get Styles on the field consistently. Last season, he had 53 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks as a safety.
Finally, left guard Donovan Jackson comes in at No. 26. The veteran offensive lineman is currently listed at 6'4", 320 pounds and is projected to be an early-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One stat that may help further his future draft stock is his reported 1.59-second 10-yard split. Since the NFL Scouting Combine has started recording this metric, Jackson would be setting a new record if this were to repeat itself in Indianapolis.
Jackson's other numbers from offseason training are also impressive with a 490-pound bench press, 610-pound squat, 30-inch vertical jump and 9'7" broad jump.
Jackson will need to be a leader on this year's offensive line and continually be dominant every single game.
The Ohio State Buckeyes absolutely have some other "athletic freaks" on the current roster, but getting three mentioned early on in a list of rankings still seems pretty big. Especially since one hasn't played a snap and another is changing positions. Now some other players get opportunities to step up this next season and next offseason in order to make this list in 2025.