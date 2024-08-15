Ohio State Buckeyes Linebacker Making 'Great Strides'
Another Glenville High School product may become a future star for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
When head coach Ryan Day was at the podium on Thursday, he discussed some of the top performers in the scrimmage on Saturday. Emeka Egbuka was named the offensive player of the game after hauling in three touchdown receptions, but one young linebacker was perhaps a surprising defensive player of the game winner.
Arvell Reese is entering his second season with the Buckeyes and is currently getting reps as the backup Mike linebacker behind Cody Simon.
The 6'4", 238-pound linebacker had a strong showing on Saturday, which led to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles being asked about Reese's development and future potential.
"I think he can help," stated Knowles. "Arvell has made great strides since he's been here. When he's on the attack and he's playing downhill, he's really as good as anybody. He makes plays."
After praising Reese for the progress he is making and touching on the value that Reese brings to the defense, Knowles did discuss the learning curve that comes with the Mike linebacker role.
"There's a lot that goes into that," added Knowles. "There's a lot of details of the game and formations and checks. He's constantly getting better at that."
With Reese flashing his ability as an aggressive tackler downhill and continuing to develop in the middle, the likelihood of him getting significant reps this season appears to be pretty strong. Simon, Sonny Styles and C.J. Hicks are expected to get the majority of the work at linebacker, but Reese seems set to be the No. 4 linebacker.
The Buckeyes will need Reese to be ready to be a valuable part of the defensive rotation this coming season. The good news is that his coaches are making it sound like he is certainly ready for the challenge.