Ohio State Buckeyes Lock Down No. 2 Spot In Recent AP Top 25 Polling
After an impressive victory on the road in Week 12 against the Northwestern Wildcats, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain as the No. 2 team in the most recent edition of the AP Top 25 Polling.
With Saturday's commanding win on the road, the Buckeyes are running away with the No. 2 spot after the Texas Longhorns struggled to break off a huge win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12. Ohio State holds a 75-point lead over the Longhorns heading into Week 13.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten Conference landscape, the Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation for the fifth consecutive week. Head coach Dan Lanning's squad avoided a potential upset in Week 12 against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are one game away from finishing the 2024 regular season with a perfect record.
The Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers remain as the No. 4 and 5 teams in the AP Polling. For the second straight week, the Big Ten Conference controls four of the top five spots in the Week 13 edition of the rankings. The Nittany Lions have two more contests to solidify a spot in the College Football Playoffs, while the season is on the line for Hoosier's in Week 13 when the team travels to Columbus.
No. 24 Illinois also made a return to the AP Top 25, as the Fighting Illini snapped the team's two-game losing streak on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. While head coach Bret Bielema is out of playoff contention, his squad can land a solid bowl game appearance with a 7-3 record.