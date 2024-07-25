Ohio State's Offensive Line Ranked In The Top 10 By PFF
The Ohio State Buckeyes had an offensive line full of fresh faces in the starting lineup last season. Although they had plenty of good moments, there were some growing pains as well. The good news for the Buckeyes is that four of the five starters are back.
Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson will once again hold down the fort on the left side, while Josh Fryar is set to be the starting right tackle once again. Despite Carson Hinzman starting all last season at center for the Buckeyes, the addition of Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin means that the center spot is up for grabs. The question is more about who will start at right guard though because four players are in the conversation for that spot. Both Hinzman and McLaughlin have the ability to swing over from center to right guard, while Tegra Tshabola and Luke Montgomery are also vying for that spot.
Most of the offensive line staying in tact is a good thing due to added experience and familiarity with the teammates beside each player. That seemed to be a helpful factor for the Buckeyes as Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick ranked his top 10 offensive lines in college football. Ohio State came in at No. 6 on the list. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks were the five teams to rank ahead of the Buckeyes.
Oregon and Ohio State happened to be the only two Big Ten Conference teams to have offensive lines ranked on this list.
"Ohio State returns four starters from last year's offensive line, and the star is at left guard," explained Chadwick. "Donovan Jackson is the fourth-best returning interior offensive lineman in college football and is the third-most valuable returning Power Five guard, according to our wins above average metric."
Although the experience of the whole returning offensive line is helpful for Ohio State, Jackson is the biggest difference maker of the group. He not only has the most experience at Ohio State of this group, but he is expected to be a leader for this unit and entire team in 2024.
Regardless of how this offensive line looks from left to right next year - Simmons, Jackson, McLaughlin, Hinzman, Fryar or Simmons, Jackson, McLaughlin, Tshabola, Fryar or even Simmons, Jackson, Hinzman, McLaughlin, Fryar - this unit should be improved from last season.
Head coach Ryan Day seemed to be pleased with this group so far this offseason when speaking at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday, but is now ready to see how things play out on the field.
This unit will look to assert their dominance in the trenches and if they can consistently win at the line of scrimmage, then TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins could run rampant this season.