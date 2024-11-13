Ohio State Buckeyes On Track To Host Playoff Game In Latest CFP Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain as the No. 2 seed in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff's Top 25.
With the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, the rankings do not align with the seeding, since to the top four seeds are reserved for the winners of the power four conference championships. This makes Ohio State the fifth seed, which means the program is projected to host the Boise State Broncos in round one.
There were no changes for the Buckeyes when looking at the team's ranking and seeding. However, the Broncos moved down one spot in the rankings to No. 13. But the new playoff format plays into Boise State's favor, as one conference championship winner from the group of five schools will receive an automatic bid into the 12-team playoff format.
In this week's rankings, Boise State would be the 12-seed and the mighty Georgia Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.
The Broncos' offense has been fueled by running back Ashton Jeanty, who is still in contention for the Heisman Trophy. Jeanty currently leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,734, while also accumulating 23 touchdowns. Both the Buckeyes and Boise State's only losses this season were against the Oregon Ducks.
In this playoff sceanerio, Ohio State would be matched up against Miami in round two if the beat the Broncos. The Hurricanes recently suffered the team's first loss of the season in Week 11 against Georgia Tech, which forced Mario Cristobal's squad down five spots to No. 9. The winner of the ACC Championship will likely be the fourth seed in the 2024 College Football Playoffs, which is still up for grabs.