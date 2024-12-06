Ohio State Buckeyes' Playmaker Receives Multiple Accolades
The awards continue to pile up for Ohio State Buckeyes' freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith.
After breaking multiple single-season program records in his first season with the Buckeyes, Smith walked away from regular season as the Big Ten Conference Freshman of The Year and Wide Receiver of the year.
The former highly-touted recruit finished the 2024 regular season with 57 receptions for 934 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. Despite sharing the field with two incredible wide receivers in Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, Smith broke the program record for most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by a freshman.
Along with leading his team in receiving yards, the big-time play maker finished with the third-most receiving yards in the Big Ten Conference by a wide receiving behind Maryland's Tai Felton and Illinois Pat Bryant. The only other freshman in the top 15 this season is Michigan State's Nick Marsh with 649 yards.
There's still a chance that Smith could reach 1,000 receiving yards this season, as Ohio State is projected to play in the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Depending on how the conference championship games shake out, the Buckeyes are projected to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at home in round one.
Head coach Josh Huepel's defense finished as one of the best units in the country against the run, ending the regular season with an average of 99.3 rushing yards allowed per game. However, the Volunteers struggled at times against the pass this year, giving Smith the opportunity to stand out in his first ever College Football Playoff game.