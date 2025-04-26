Ohio State Buckeyes Star Stays Close to Home in Second Round
The Cleveland Browns signaled a strong commitment to their running game Friday night, selecting decorated Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the 36th overall pick at the top of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The pick was acquired via a Day 1 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Browns’ decision to add to their offensive attack came after the team focused on the defensive side of the ball, selecting Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham fifth overall on Thursday and UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the first pick of the second round just minutes prior.
The selection of Judkins addresses a looming hole in the Cleveland backfield. With veteran Nick Chubb, the team’s longtime rushing leader, still unsigned following a significant knee injury last season, the Browns needed to secure a potential lead back. Judkins offers the potential to be a three-down contributor immediately, although Chubb may still play a role with the team.
For Judkins, it will be a short move to Cleveland from Columbus, where he capped off a stellar collegiate career. Judkins began his career at Ole Miss, where he set freshman records with 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, and earned consecutive First-Team All-SEC honors. He then became a vital part of Ohio State’s 2024 National Championship run, rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.
The investment of significant draft capital in a running back underscores the Browns’ focus on establishing a potent rushing attack as the team attempts to rebound from a difficult three-win season. By drafting Judkins, Cleveland adds a proven, productive back with championship experience, potentially solidifying the team’s backfield for the foreseeable future.