Cleveland Browns Finally Add Offensive Weapon in NFL Draft
After selecting two defensive playmakers at pick No. 5 and No. 33, the Cleveland Browns finally select a big-time weapon in Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
The 21-year-old rusher is coming off an impressive season with the Buckeyes during the programs National Championship run, as he led the team with 1,020 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. In his final collegiate game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he dominated head coach Marcus Freeman's defense with 100 yards on the ground, along with three total touchdowns.
Judkins is a perfect running back to add into the mix for the Browns. At 5-foot-11, 221 lbs, he possesses the ability to be effective inside the tackles. In addition to his strong stature, Judkins has explosive speed, which he demonstrated at the combine with his 4.48 40-yard dash.
The Alabama native will join a running back room that features Jerome Ford, who has excelled as a third-down back for the Browns since joining the franchise. Judkins ability to work in early-down situtations is something the Browns desperately need with Nick Chubb still being a free agent.
