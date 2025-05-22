Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Head-Turning QB Room Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback room is an intriguing discussion heading into the 2025 season. While many are focused on who will be the starter next season, one analyst is high on the potential.
Despite the room having a combined 34 collegiate passing attempts, PFF's Max Chadwick ranked the program's room 10th in all of college football.
"Ohio State’s quarterback room is essentially the exact same as Alabama’s," wrote Chadwick. Neither has any starting experience, but they each feature a pair of former five-star recruits along with a former four-star. Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin is the favorite to start and he was a top-10 overall recruit from the 2024 class and only trailed DJ Lagway among quarterbacks. True freshman Tavien St. Clair was the No. 4 overall recruit from the 2025 cycle as well. Redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz was a top-15 quarterback recruit from 2023 and has a 72.2 passing grade on 24 career dropbacks."
Last year, Day was fortunate enough to land both Sayin and Will Howard in the transfer portal. Howard brought tons of experience to the room in 2024 and ultimately helped led the Buckeyes to a National Championship. But with Howard off to the NFL, the quarterback battle now comes down to Sayin and Kienholz.
As a former four-star recruit out of high school, Keinholz was originally committed to Washington, but quickly flipped to Ohio State. And after the departure of both Devin Brown and Air Noland, the redshirt sophomore has a real shot at taking over the starting position role for the Buckeyes in 2025.
