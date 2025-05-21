Ohio State Buckeyes Emerging as Favorite to Land 4-Star Quarterback
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a program that almost every recruit hopes to get an offer from.
However, with limited roster spots, they are only able to bring in so much talent. That's often been the case at quarterback, and the Joe Burrow situation (one that also happened to Texas star Quinn Ewers) is one that speaks of just how much skill this program is able to accumulate.
Always recruiting, the Buckeyes are making strides towards adding another quarterback, and they are rising in the ranking for one four-star quarterback. On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that the Ohio State Buckeyes could be among the favorites for Luke Fahey.
The 6-foot quarterback, per 247Sports, is the 29th-best player at his position in the Class of 2026. From Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo, CA, Fahey rose significantly in the 247Sports Composite rating system, jumping to No. 23. That said, here's what Wiltfong had to say about the Buckeyes' involvement with the prospect.
There are numerous programs that have offered and recruited Fahey. Auburn, Arkansas and Indiana are just a few of the premier programs that have offered him, with Fahey having taken a visit last summer to Bloomington. He has 26 offers and three visits. The visits were to Oklahoma State, Stanford and Indiana, so those final three may be the ones in the lead for the potential star.
Ohio State doesn't have much depth at the position in its Class of 2026 recruiting class, so it may look to bring in some talent despite Fahey not being seen as one of the top-20 best quarterbacks in the class. With how the transfer portal works, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Buckeyes wait to see what shakes out from other programs in the coming years.
Nonetheless, Fahey seems to be gaining traction and could have a real shot at being a star in Columbus.