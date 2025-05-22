Ohio State Buckeyes in the Middle of Crucial 5-Star Recruiting Battle
The Ohio State Buckeyes have completely overhauled the program's offensive line after an injury-riddled 2024-25 season. Head coach Ryan Day landed multiple tackles through the transfer portal this offseason in Ethan Onianwa and Phillip Daniels, while also signing four-star tackle Carter Lowe.
In addition to this year's newcomers, Day and his coaching staff are in pursuit for the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Darius Gray.
At 6-foot-3, 285 lbs, Gray has incredible athleticism for his size, which he displayed in run blocking situations last season. In addition to dominating on the offensive line, the highly-touted prospect finished with eight sacks and two forced fumbles on defense in his junior year.
According to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons, Gray has already visited Columbus six times. And when asked about his time at Ohio State, the Virginia native praised the atmosphere with the program.
However, despite the positive feedback from Gray regarding his trips, experts are now beginning to predict that the five-star talent will commit to LSU. On3Sports' Steve Wiltfong has the Tigers as his expert prediction for Gray, while On3 RPM gives them a 50.1 precent chance. Looking at the same model, the Buckeyes rank third at 3.2 percent to land Gray, while South Carolina stands at 31.9 percent.
Gray is set to visit Columbus on Jun 11, which will be a pivotal day for the Buckeyes. His visit will be followed up by a trip to LSU on Jun 13 and South Carolina on Jun 20.
