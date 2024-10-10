Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Top Mark in College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the best teams in college football, but the program may be the best team in the country when looking at advanced analytics.
Through six weeks, the Buckeyes are the highest-graded team in all of college football with a 97.5 team grade, according to PFF.
In three out of the five games played this season, the Buckeyes have finished with a PFF grade of 90+. The offense has fueled the efficient season, as the group holds a fifth-best PFF offense grade of 91.2 in 2024.
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has utilized his weapons in his first season with Ohio State. Both the rushing and receiving grades for the Buckeyes rank within the top-10 on PFF.
While the offense is putting up big numbers this year, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit has been the Buckeyes' unsung hero this season. Ohio State has put up a PFF defensive grade of 92.9 so far in 2024, which ranks second amongst all FBS teams.
The high defensive rating comes from the team's run defense and pass rush. Led by a stout front seven, the Buckeyes have allowed an average of 72.6 rushing yards per game in 2024. The dominant effort has earn the team a run defense grade of 92.0 from PFF, which also ranks second amongst FBS teams.
Along with a stout run defense, Ohio State ranks fifth in pass rush defense with a PFF grade of 87.5. Veteran defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have combined for 5.5 sacks this year, while Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton both have 1.5 sacks.