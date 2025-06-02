Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge Update on 4-Star OL Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to host numerous recruits, many of which would have an immense impact on the program, this past weekend. While some were five-star talents, not all of them were, and the Buckeyes will be hoping for several decisions to be made in their favor in the coming months.
That said, one player to keep an eye on is Breck Kolojay. Apparently, per Chad Simmons, Kolojay's official visit to Columbus was a huge win for the Buckeyes as it made them soar up his list of potential collegiate programs. Player development appears to be the main crux of what his decision will come down to.
Kolojay is from Bradenton, Florida, and he is playing his high school football with IMG Academy. At 6-foot-5.5 and 320 pounds, Kolojay has the frame to be a star at the collegiate level and was initially rated as the 19th-best offensive lineman in the country.
Kolojay received a composite rating as well which boosts him from a three-star prospect to a four-star recruit. He is the 43rd-best player from the state of Florida.
The crystal ball by 247Sports has him going to Georgia, and he has received numerous offers from Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, and many other programs. The Buckeyes are among the four programs that 247Sports has listed as "warm," but the Buckeyes' depth at the position might put them out of the race.
Nonetheless, Tyler Bowen has been recruiting Kolojay and clearly sees a place for him in Columbus. With Miami, Georgia and Tennessee on deck over the next three weekends, the competition is getting hot for the Class of 2026 offensive lineman. Despite a strong roster outlook at the position, Ohio State has yet to have a top-20 offensive lineman commit for the Class of 2026, so adding Kolojay this summer would be key.