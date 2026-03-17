The Best and Worst March Madness Moments in Ohio State Buckeyes History

Few programs have experienced the full emotional spectrum of March Madness quite like the Ohio State Buckeyes. From a national championship to shocking early exits, the NCAA Tournament has produced unforgettable highs and painful heartbreak for Buckeye fans.

Here are five of the best and five of the worst tournament moments in Ohio State history.

The Best

1. 1960 National Championship

The defining moment in Ohio State basketball history came in 1960 when legendary coach Fred Taylor led the Buckeyes to their only national championship. Powered by future NBA Hall of Famers Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, Ohio State defeated the California Golden Bears 75–55 in the championship game.

More than six decades later, the 1960 team remains the gold standard in Columbus.

2. Aaron Craft’s Game Winner Sends Buckeyes to 2013 Sweet 16

Few shots in Buckeye tournament history were more dramatic than the one delivered by Aaron Craft. Facing the Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 32, Craft drilled a three pointer with just 0.5 seconds remaining to give Ohio State a 78–75 victory.

The moment instantly became one of the most iconic plays in Buckeye history and sent Ohio State to the Sweet 16.

3. 2007 Final Four Run

The Thad Matta era reached its peak during the 2007 NCAA Tournament. Freshman stars Greg Oden and Mike Conley Jr. powered Ohio State through the bracket before defeating the Georgetown Hoyas in the Final Four.

The Buckeyes eventually fell to the Florida Gators in the championship game, but the run reestablished Ohio State as a national contender.

4. Elite Eight Win Sends Buckeyes to the 2012 Final Four

Ohio State punched its ticket to the Final Four with a memorable win over the Syracuse Orange. Led by Jared Sullinger and defensive standout Aaron Craft, the Buckeyes defeated the top seeded Orange 77–70 in the Elite Eight.

5. 1992 Elite Eight Run

Under coach Randy Ayers, the Buckeyes made a deep tournament push during the 1992 NCAA Tournament. Ohio State advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Worst

1. 2021 First Round Loss to Oral Roberts

This one was brutal. Ohio State entered the 2021 tournament as a No. 2 seed and a legitimate Final Four contender. Instead, the Ohio State Buckeyes were stunned by the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 75–72 in overtime.





The defeat instantly became one of the biggest upsets in tournament history and remains one of the most painful losses Buckeye fans have experienced.

2. 2011 Sweet 16 Loss to Kentucky

This one hurt because of what that team looked like. The Buckeyes entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and were widely viewed as the best team in the country.

Instead, Ohio State fell 62–60 to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16, ending a season that many believed was destined for a national championship.

3. 2014 First Round Loss to Dayton

This one didn’t take long to go sideways. The matchup with in-state opponent Dayton Flyers quickly turned into a nightmare

Dayton eliminated Ohio State 60–59 in the opening round, stunning Buckeye fans and launching the Flyers on a memorable run to the Elite Eight.

4. 2022 Second Round Loss to Villanova

This one felt familiar. Ohio State advanced past the first round but ran into a disciplined Villanova Wildcats team that controlled the game throughout.

Villanova eliminated the Buckeyes 71–61, continuing a frustrating pattern of tournament exits during the later years of the Chris Holtmann era.

5. 2009 First Round Loss to Siena

This one slipped away. Ohio State entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed but was upset by the Siena Saints 74–72 in the first round.

While not as shocking as some other losses, it marked another disappointing early exit during the Matta era.