Ohio State Run Game Shines, Special Teams Flops Versus Marshall
Despite some sloppy moments in Saturday's game versus the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Ohio State Buckeyes still rolled to a big 49-14 victory to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Here is an in-depth look at who saw their stock go up and who saw their stock go down due to this game.
Stock Up - Ohio State's Run Game
For a second game in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes were dominant on the ground. This is credit to the running backs carrying the football, the offensive line and even the tight ends and wide receivers blocking on each play.
The impressive showing versus the Thundering Herd was a collaborative effort that turned into 280 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Quinshon Judkins led the way with 14 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns, TreVeyon Henderson added another two touchdowns on six carries for 76 yards and James Peoples wrapped up the game with 31 yards on six carries.
In the past two games combined, the Buckeyes have ran for 553 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Stock Down - Special Teams
It was a rough day for the special teams unit. Brandon Inniss muffed a punt, but fortunately for the Buckeyes that was called back for a penalty on Marshall.
The muffed punt for Inniss was the lesser of the issues though. Kicker Jayden Fielding struggled on kick offs to the point that he was benched in the second half.
In just the first half, Fielding kicked the football out of bounds three times. The three illegal procedure penalties gave Austin Snyder a chance to play in the second half and he managed to put the ball in play.
This comes after Jayden Ballard made a big error against Western Michigan on a kick return.
The Buckeyes will have to focus on cleaning up their special teams game prior to traveling to Michigan State.
Stock Up - Lathan Ransom
Ransom was the leading tackler for the Buckeyes on the day with eight total tackles. In addition to the eight tackles, Ransom added one tackle for loss.
Although the Ohio State defense struggled to get off the field to start the game, they did play better as the game went on against Marshall. Ransom was a major part of that.
Stock Down - J.T. Tuimoloau
Tuimoloau has been quiet to start this season and did not make much of an impact against the Thundering Herd. His two tackles and one tackle for loss put him at five tackles, one tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks through three games.
To this point he has not played like a first-round draft pick, yet he has the talent to make a serious impact each game.
A good game from Tuimoloau should be coming at some point. Hopefully that is soon as conference play gets going.
Stock Up - Will Howard
Aside from the under-thrown pass to Jeremiah Smith that resulted in an interception, Will Howard looked calm in the pocket and delivered the football where it needed to go.
Howard was an efficient 16 of 20 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added a touchdown on the ground.
Even though Howard is not putting up gaudy numbers, he is doing everything he is asked as the Ohio State starting quarterback. Hopefully this is a good sign for the rest of the season.