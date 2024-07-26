Ohio State's Running Back Unit Gets No. 1 Ranking
There has been a bunch of talk this offseason about the combination of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the backfield together in 2024. The Ohio State Buckeyes have the fortunes of two of the best college running backs at their disposal and can get them both touches to reduce wear and tear on each individual running back.
Pro Football Focus has ranked their top 10 at each position group across college football and the Buckeyes came away with the top spot at running back. Max Chadwick ranked the Ohio State running back unit No. 1, just ahead of the UCF Knights and Georgia Bulldogs.
The Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks were the only other Big Ten teams to join the Buckeyes in the top 10.
"Ohio State is the only school that features two running backs who made the top 10 of my 2024 running back rankings, making it the easy choice to lead this list," wrote Chadwick. "Placing second in that ranking is Quinshon Judkins, who transferred in from Ole Miss this offseason. Since 2022, he leads all Power Five running backs in rushing yards (2,726), yards after contact (1,800) and forced missed tackles (154). Those also happened to be his first two years of college football."
Not only did Chadwick mention that Judkins and Henderson (who was No. 6 on his individual running back rankings) made it an easy choice to put them at the top of the list, but he also called true freshman James Peoples "the cherry on top" in the Buckeyes' running back room.
Although Ohio State lost TC Caffey to a season-ending injury, the mix of Judkins, Henderson, Peoples and also Sam Williams-Dixon is a nice balance of experience and youth.
The talent in the running back room, combined with the plethora of talent at wide receiver, makes the Ohio State offense look like a shiny sports car. It is powerful, fast and a bit flashy. The Buckeyes will be tough to stop on the ground and in the air.