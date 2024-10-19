Ohio State Buckeyes Should Rethink Left Tackle Situation
When the Ohio State Buckeyes lost 32-31 to the Oregon Ducks, the biggest loss was not the game that night. In fact, that loss may not mean anything for the outcome of this season for the Buckeyes.
The biggest loss was the injury to left tackle Josh Simmons. The experienced tackle was having an excellent season so far and was projected to be a first or second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Now with Simmons out for an extended period of time (likely the full season), the Buckeyes have to make some adjustments.
Against the Ducks, Ryan Day opted for a like-for-like switch by putting Zen Michalski in to finish out the game at left tackle. The senior from Indiana played well in that game considering the situation and as a result his head coach announced that Michalski will get the nod against Nebraska following the bye week.
Although that appears to be the decision for now, Day did discuss the team's backup plans on Thursday. Both Tegra Tshabola and Donovan Jackson could bump out to tackle, allowing Austin Siereveld to step in at guard.
Nothing against Michalski but one of the backup plans seems to make the most sense. Donovan Jackson needs to remain inside at left guard, but Tegra Tshabola at left tackle is intriguing.
Ideally, Ohio State plays their best five linemen available. At the moment, that appears to be Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin, Tegra Tshabola, Josh Fryar and Austin Siereveld. When Jackson was out for the first two games of the season, Siereveld did great filling in at left guard and made a strong case for more reps. Since that time, he has rotated in at right guard.
At 6'6", 327 pounds, Tshabola certainly has tackle size. Don't forget that he was also the No. 6 ranked offensive tackle via 247 Sports in the 2022 class. Perhaps following the path of Paris Johnson Jr. will be best for Tshabola anyway.
Prior to moving out to left tackle, a young Paris Johnson Jr. started at right guard for the Buckeyes. Johnson is of course now starting at left tackle for the Arizona Cardinals.
Next season, the chances of Tshabola at tackle appear pretty high with the prospects of Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery starting at the two guard spots seeming likely. It may be earlier than planned to move him out there, but the time feels right due to the loss of Simmons.
From left to right, a group of Tshabola, Jackson, McLaughlin, Siereveld and Fryar feels like the best move for the rest of 2024.