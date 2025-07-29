Ohio State Buckeyes' Standout Defender Lands Intriguing 2026 Draft Outlook
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' massive run in the 2025 NFL Draft, the hype is already growing for the next group of players bound for next year's draft.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his 2026 NFL Draft linebacker rankings on Tuesday, with Buckeyes' Sonny Styles landing at the No. 2 spot.
"Styles checks a lot of boxes that will be scouting catnip for NFL teams," Brugler wrote. "A former five-star recruit, he is a 20-year-old senior with rare physical traits and the son of a former Super Bowl champion linebacker. On top of his freaky tools, he was voted an 'Iron Buckeye' this spring for his training and discipline, and one member of Ohio State’s staff told me Styles is one of the best leaders in the program.”
As a former highly-touted prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Styles has had a unique path at Ohio State. After being recruited as a safety, the talented playmaker on defense eventually moved from the secondary to the linebacker room in 2024. This proved to be a much-needed switch for Styles, as he finished last season with 68 total tackles, 12 quarterback hurries and six sacks during the program's National Championship run.
With former linebacker Cody Simon off to the NFL, newly-hired defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will likely rely on Styles to become the leader of the room in 2025. At 6-foot-4, 237 lbs., Styles has the size and athletic ability to become an elite linebacker, but will have to continue to refine his skills throughout the 2025 season.
