Ohio State Transfer Addition Predicted to Break Huge Buckeyes Curse
The Ohio State Buckeyes were absolutely loaded with offensive weapons on their way to a national championship last season, and while many of their top offensive players have departed via the NFL Draft, they should still have a lethal unit in 2025.
We already know about Jeremiah Smith, but Carnell Tate could have a breakout year as the No. 2 wide receiver, and the backfield duo of James Peoples and C.J. Donaldson could be tough. Then, there is five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, who could be a superstar in the making.
But Ohio State also has another very impressive playmaker at a position the Buckeyes are not typically known for: tight end Max Klare.
Ohio State added Klare via the transfer portal this offseason, stealing him away from the Purdue Boilermakers. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher is expected to add a new dimension to the Buckeyes' aerial attack this coming season, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic went as far to rank Klare as the second-best tight end prospect in the nation as far as the 2026 NFL Draft is concerned.
Brugler also feels Klare can accomplish what no other Ohio State tight end has achieved for the better part of the last three decades.
"Ohio State produces more NFL talent than almost every other program, including having three tight ends drafted over the last five years. However, the Buckeyes haven’t had a tight end selected in the first two rounds in 30 years (Rickey Dudley, No. 9 in 1996)," Brugler wrote. "Klare has the talent to change that and become a top-60 pick in the 2026 class."
Klare hauled in 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns last year, so it will be interesting to see if he can compile those same big numbers in Columbus. Remember: he will be competing with guys like Smith and Tate for targets, so it may be difficult for Klare to replicate those stats.
Still, the Guilford, In. native is clearly a gifted specimen who could serve as one of Ohio State's top weapons this fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Big Ten Star Opens Fire on Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Commanders Reveal Unexpected News on Terry McLaurin
MORE: Former Ohio State QB Commit Gets Candid on Spurning Buckeyes
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract
MORE: Michigan Defender Takes Aim at Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith