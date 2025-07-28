Ohio State Buckeyes Smacked With Grim Prediction Against Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be facing the Texas Longhorns to begin their 2025 college football season, a tantalizing rematch of last year's Cotton Bowl where Ohio State defeated Texas to advance to the National Championship Game.
The Buckeyes will be hosting the Longhorns on Aug. 30, so they have the home-field advantage, but there are some who simply feel Texas is the better team heading into the new campaign.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports seems to be in that group, as he isn't giving Ryan Day's squad much of a chance to beat the Longhorns in Week 1.
"Two new coordinators. A first-year starting quarterback. A rebuilt defensive front seven. It might take time for the reigning national champions to gel, but there's no easing in -- not with Texas coming to town," Crawford wrote. "The Longhorns also have revenge on their minds after Ohio State kept them out of the title game last year."
There is a rather large faction of people who feel that Texas is the best team in the country going into 2025, and while Ohio State remains incredibly talented, the Buckeyes lost a ton of players to the NFL Draft and have unanswered questions on both sides of the ball.
Most are even labeling Penn State the favorite to win the Big Ten, so Ohio State is not even generally viewed as the best team in its own conference.
Perhaps the Buckeyes will keep the train rolling in their season opener, but there is no doubt that the Longhorns will present one heck of a challenge for Ohio State right off the bat.
