Jets Coach Offers Major Status Update on Former Ohio State Star
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields recently sustained a gnarly training camp injury with the New York Jets, suffering a dislocated toe.
The good news is that Fields is just fine and was already back on the field for drills late last week. During seven-on-sevens this past Saturday, as a matter of fact, Fields did not throw a single incompletion and also tossed a touchdown pass.
Afterward, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened up on the progress Fields has made, but Glenn clearly still feels the Ohio State product has plenty of work to do before the team can fully unleash him following the injury.
“I thought he did a good job in the seven-on-seven, and the thing is he has a ways to go until we get him out there, and we’re going to make sure we keep the process going, the protocol going to make sure he’s ready,” Glenn said, via Nick Faria of Jets X Factor.
Fields has a long way to go in more ways than one.
The former first-round pick is now on his third NFL team since entering the league back in 2021, and he may be running out of chances.
Fields spent the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears, but was ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Bears landed the No. 1 pick and decided to use it on Caleb Williams. He primarily served as Russell Wilson's backup in Pittsburgh last season, and the Steelers opted not to re-sign him.
Now, the 26-year-old will get the opportunity to start under for the Jets, and he will be able to throw to former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson to boot.
Hopefully, Fields shows no ill effects from the toe injury and can continue improving in camp.
