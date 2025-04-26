Ohio State Buckeyes Star Set to Team up with Drake Maye on Patriots
The New England patriots made a compelling move to energize their offense early on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting dynamic Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with pick No. 38 on Friday evening.
Henderson is widely regarded as one of the top running back prospects in this year's class, bringing a potent combination of vision, versatility and explosive speed to the Patriots' backfield. The former Buckeye standout possesses “home-run" speed and the ability to make defenders miss while navigating through traffic, which was consistently highlighted throughout his collegiate career.
The second-round pick was made after after the Patriots addressed another pressing need on the offensive line earlier in the draft. Adding Henderson shows the Patriots are serious about giving Drake Maye the support he needs, by surrounding their young quarterback with explosive playmakers to help jumpstart the offense and accelerate the QB's development.
Henderson adds a crucial and exciting dimension to the Patriots’ offensive strategy. The running back's pass-catching ability and protection skills will allow the Patriots to utilize the Ohio State star in both running and passing situations. His ability to find daylight and turn routine plays into explosive gains offers a valuable complement to the team’s existing offensive pieces.
As the New England Patriots continue to rebuild and shape their roster during this draft weekend, the selection of TreVeyon Henderson provides a jolt of excitement and high-impact potential for their ground game heading into the upcoming season. This move should be viewed as a key step in the team's mission to provide their young quarterback with the necessary support to succeed.