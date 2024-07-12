Ohio State's Tyleik Williams Ranks No. 5 In PFF's Top 10 Defensive Tackles
Pro Football Focus has been posting on X their Top 10 players at each position group headed into the new season. With a ton of talent on the roster, it feels like Ohio State has a player at almost every position group.
Max Chadwick's list of the ten best defensive tackles includes a few Big Ten defensive tackles. The Ohio State Buckeyes see their guy Tyleik Williams rank at No. 5 on the list. As for the two other players representing the Big Ten, they both come from Ohio State's biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Mason Graham claims the No. 1 spot, while Kenneth Grant snags the No. 6 spot behind Williams.
Last season, Williams was lined up next to Cleveland Browns second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. He managed to produce better stats than the explosive interior rusher though. While playing at a weight of 290 pounds, Williams recorded 54 total tackles and three sacks.
Headed into the 2024-25 season, Williams is listed at 327 pounds on the Ohio State Buckeyes' roster. It will be interesting to see if the added weight will negatively impact his speed as a pass rusher. If he can manage to keep his explosiveness while eating up more space, that could bode well for not only the Buckeyes but also the draft stock of Williams.
The starting front four for the Buckeyes is expected to be Jack Sawyer, Ty Hamilton, Tyleik Williams and J.T. Tuimoloau. This group is expected to be a key component on an extremely talented defensive unit. If Williams can produce from the interior, then that will make things easier on the edge rushers and linebackers.