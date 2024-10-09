Ohio State Buckeyes WR Predicted To Land With Buffalo Bills
The closer and closer we get to 2025, the more that mock drafts will present themselves. For the Ohio State Buckeyes, numerous players continue to pop up on the first-round radar.
One player who appears to be a near lock to be a first-round pick in 2025 is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
The star receiver has been in great form this season and to this point has 30 receptions for 433 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in the victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday.
In the most recent 2025 mock draft by Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, he has the Buffalo Bills selecting Egbuka with the No. 25 pick in the first round. Egbuka would likely instantly become a top receiving target for Josh Allen and would also be the second former Ohio State receiver on the team with Curtis Samuel there now.
This could be an excellent fit for the future because the Bills do not currently have a true No. 1 receiver. With Stefon Diggs no longer in Buffalo and with the Houston Texans, the Bills have actually faired very well so far this season. Allen has been able to spread the ball around the field to James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins and the rest of their offensive weapons.
Although Egbuka would have a great shot at being No. 1 right away, the Ohio State product is not unaccustomed to sharing targets. Egbuka has experience playing with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to name a few. Not only is Egbuka used to sharing targets despite being a great receiver, but he is also a very willing blocker. This would be welcomed by the Bills.
In Wilson's mock draft, several other Buckeyes were also selected in the first round. Josh Simmons went to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 26, Jack Sawyer to the Detroit Lions at No. 28 and Denzel Burke to the Washington Commanders at No. 29.