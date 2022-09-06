Ohio State Falls To No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Notre Dame

Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who are coming off a 21-10 win over Notre Dame, trail top-ranked Alabama and Georgia, which moved up one spot to No. 2 following its 49-3 win over Oregon.

Michigan comes in at No. 4 following its 51-7 win over Colorado State, while Clemson rounds out the top five after its 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Michigan State and Wisconsin are the only other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll at No. 14 and 18, respectively, though Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue were among those who received votes.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (44) Georgia (17) Ohio State (2) Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami (Fla.) Arkansas Pittsburgh N.C. State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tenneesee Houston

-----

-----

-----

