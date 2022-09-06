Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls To No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Notre Dame

Although they beat a top-five opponent on Saturday, the Buckeyes flipped places with Georgia.

Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who are coming off a 21-10 win over Notre Dame, trail top-ranked Alabama and Georgia, which moved up one spot to No. 2 following its 49-3 win over Oregon.

Michigan comes in at No. 4 following its 51-7 win over Colorado State, while Clemson rounds out the top five after its 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Michigan State and Wisconsin are the only other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll at No. 14 and 18, respectively, though Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue were among those who received votes.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (44)
  2. Georgia (17)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami (Fla.)
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. N.C. State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tenneesee
  25. Houston

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame

Ryan Day On Win Over Notre Dame: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury “Not A Long-Term Thing”

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State DT Michael Hall Disruptive Against Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
54. Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day Previewing Arkansas State
Football

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Press Conference Previewing Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Setting Expectations vs Arkansas State
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Setting Expectations As Ohio State Prepares For Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury “Not A Long-Term Thing”

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Fans
Football

How To Watch: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

By Brendan Gulick
68. George Washington III
Basketball

2023 In-State G George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
Upon Further Review ND
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: "Upon Further Review" of Ohio State Win Over Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick