Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule

The two-day event kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday morning.

The Big Ten’s annual media days are the first sign that the college football season is right around the corner.

There are some differences this year, including the event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis rather than a hotel in Chicago. But things largely remain the same, with commissioner Kevin Warren set to speak with the media this morning.

The full Thursday schedule is as follows:

10:15-11 a.m. - Warren

11-11:15 a.m. - P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

11:15-11:30 a.m. - Michael Locksley, Maryland

11:30-11:45 a.m. - Scott Frost, Nebraska

11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Bret Bielema, Illinois

12-12:15 p.m. - James Franklin, Penn State

12:15-12:30 p.m. - Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

12:30-12:45 p.m. - Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert and junior defensive end Zach Harrison will all make an appearance on the second day of the event, with the coach’s press conference set for 12:30 p.m. and the players’ availability from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Day will then conclude the festivities with another media session from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The full Friday schedule is as follows:

11-11:15 a.m. - Greg Schiano, Rutgers

11:15-11:30 a.m. - Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:30-11:45 a.m. - Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tom Allen, Indiana

12-12:15 p.m. - Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

12:15-12:30 p.m. - Jeff Brohm, Purdue

12:30-12:45 p.m. - Ryan Day, Ohio State

