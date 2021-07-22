Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule
The Big Ten’s annual media days are the first sign that the college football season is right around the corner.
There are some differences this year, including the event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis rather than a hotel in Chicago. But things largely remain the same, with commissioner Kevin Warren set to speak with the media this morning.
The full Thursday schedule is as follows:
- 10:15-11 a.m. - Warren
- 11-11:15 a.m. - P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- 11:15-11:30 a.m. - Michael Locksley, Maryland
- 11:30-11:45 a.m. - Scott Frost, Nebraska
- 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Bret Bielema, Illinois
- 12-12:15 p.m. - James Franklin, Penn State
- 12:15-12:30 p.m. - Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
- 12:30-12:45 p.m. - Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford, senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert and junior defensive end Zach Harrison will all make an appearance on the second day of the event, with the coach’s press conference set for 12:30 p.m. and the players’ availability from 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Day will then conclude the festivities with another media session from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The full Friday schedule is as follows:
11-11:15 a.m. - Greg Schiano, Rutgers
11:15-11:30 a.m. - Mel Tucker, Michigan State
11:30-11:45 a.m. - Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tom Allen, Indiana
12-12:15 p.m. - Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
12:15-12:30 p.m. - Jeff Brohm, Purdue
12:30-12:45 p.m. - Ryan Day, Ohio State
