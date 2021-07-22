New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber

Weber has found a new home a little more than a month after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

With training camp set to begin in one week, the New York Giants announced on Wednesday evening they have signed former Ohio State running back Mike Weber, who was in town for a free-agent workout. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-10 and 211-pound Weber was a seventh-round pick (No. 218 overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. He carried the ball 22 times for 54 yards and caught five passes for 28 yards during the preseason but was waived and then re-signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad before the start of the regular season.

When Weber’s contract with Dallas expired, he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs and assigned to their practice squad for their run to Super Bowl LIV. He then signed a similar deal with the Green Bay Packers last November and was promoted to the active roster for two games but did not register a snap.

Weber, who rushed for 2,667 yards and 24 touchdowns during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2015-18, was released by the Packers in early June in order to make room for linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. He now joins former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack on the Giants’ roster.

