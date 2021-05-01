Former Ohio State C Josh Myers Drafted By The Green Bay Packers

Myers becomes the fourth Ohio State center to be drafted in the last five years.

Former Ohio State center Josh Myers was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Miamisburg, Myers was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes who appeared in 30 games from 2018-20. He anchored a line that was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2019, when running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for a school single-season record 2,003 yards.

Myers played in seven games for the Buckeyes during his junior season, when he was named first-team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s best center. He only missed the win at Michigan State after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Myers becomes the fourth Ohio State center to be drafted in the last five years, joining Pat Elflein in 2017, Billy Price in 2018 and Michael Jordan in 2019, though all three moved to guard once they got to the NFL. However, unlike the others, he’s expected to remain over the ball at the next level.

Myers is the third former Buckeye to have his name called during this year’s NFL Draft, joining new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner. He'll replace departed center Corey Linsley, who was the last Buckeye to be drafted by the Packers (2014).

-----

You may also like:

New Orleans Saints Draft Former Ohio State Linebacker Pete Werner

Chicago Bears Enamored With Justin Fields' Toughness, Work Ethic

Ohio State Remains All-Time Leader In First-Round Draft Picks

Justin Fields Drafted By Chicago Bears With No. 11 Overall Pick

Fields Believes He's A Perfect Fit And Is Ready To Get Started With The Bears

Fields' Father Believes He's Built To Take NFL Draft Criticism

2022 Georgia Offensive Lineman Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 5

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook