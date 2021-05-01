Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis Drafted By The Minnesota Vikings

Davis becomes the fifth interior offensive lineman from Ohio State to be selected in as many drafts.

Former Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, Davis started 24 games for the Buckeyes from 2018-20. His contributions helped former running back J.K. Dobbins set a school single-season record with 2,003 rushing yards in 2019, which is when he earned his first All-American nod.

Davis initially opted out of the 2020 season after Big Ten postponed fall sports amid the pandemic but announced his return shortly after the season was reinstated. He played in all eight games during his junior year, which ended with him being named the 33rd unanimous All-American in school history.

Davis, who was notably named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade team last summer, becomes the fifth interior offensive lineman from Ohio State to be selected in as many drafts, joining Pat Elflein in 2017, Billy Price in 2018, Michael Jordan in 2019 and Jonah Jackson in 2020.

He also follows in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Willie Davis, who played in the 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Davis is the fourth former Buckeye to hear his name called in this year’s draft, joining new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers. He now joins former Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes in Minnesota.

-----

You may also like:

Chicago Bears Enamored With Justin Fields' Toughness, Work Ethic

Ohio State Remains All-Time Leader In First-Round Draft Picks

Justin Fields Drafted By Chicago Bears With No. 11 Overall Pick

Fields Believes He's A Perfect Fit And Is Ready To Get Started With The Bears

Fields' Father Believes He's Built To Take NFL Draft Criticism

2022 Georgia Offensive Lineman Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ohio State Junior Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Enters Transfer Portal

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook