Former Ohio State RB Trey Sermon Drafted By The San Francisco 49ers

Former Ohio State Running Back Trey Sermon Selected By The San Francisco 49ers With No. 88 Overall Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

Sermon becomes the third running back from Ohio State to be taken in as many drafts.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry, Sermon spent the first three years of his career at Oklahoma, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Sooners.

It took a little bit of time for Sermon to get comfortable with his role in the Buckeyes’ offense after arriving as a graduate transfer last spring, as he rushed for just 344 yards and one touchdown in the first five games of the 2020 season. But he broke through in a big way when he set the school single-game rushing record with 331 yards and two scores in a come-from-behind win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Trey Sermon NFL Draft Card

Sermon followed that with another standout performance, rushing for 193 yards and one touchdown in a 49-27 win over Clemson in the 2021 Sugar. His season came to an abrupt and premature end, though, when he suffered a collarbone injury on the first offensive play of the national championship game loss to Alabama.

Sermon becomes the third Ohio State running back to be selected in the last three drafts, joining Mike Weber in 2019 and J.K. Dobbins in 2020. He’s also the fifth former Buckeye to be selected this year, joining new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner, Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers and Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis

Sermon now joins former Sermon will now team up with former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who was the last Buckeye to be drafted by the 49ers (2019).

-----

-----

