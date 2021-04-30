FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ohio State Remains All-Time Leader In First-Round NFL Draft Picks

Justin Fields became the Buckeyes' 85th first-round selection on Thursday night.
The Chicago Bears’ selection of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in Thursday night’s NFL Draft helped the Buckeyes maintain their lead on all-time first-round picks.

Fields became Ohio State’s 85th first-rounder, briefly extending the Buckeyes’ lead over second-place USC by three selections. The Trojans then closed the gap back to two just three picks later when the New York Jets grabbed offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th overall pick.

Alabama now sits in third place after a record-tying six first-round selections on Thursday night, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 overall, cornerback Patrick Surtain II to the Denver Broncos at No. 9, wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10, quarterback Mac Jones to the New England Patriots at No. 15, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17 and running back Najee Harris to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24.

Notre Dame did not have any selections on Thursday, marking the second consecutive year the Fighting Irish have been shut out of the first round. Miami (Fla.) rounds out the top five, meanwhile, after having a pair of defensive ends – Jaelen Phillips and Greg Rousseau – go to the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at No. 18 and No. 30, respectively.

All-time first-round NFL Draft picks (2021 selections)

Ohio State - 85 (1)

USC - 83 (1)

Alabama - 74 (6)

Notre Dame - 69 (0)

Miami (Fla.) - 67 (2)

