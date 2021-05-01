Former Ohio State LB Pete Werner Drafted By The New Orleans Saints

Werner becomes the second Ohio State linebacker selected in the middle rounds in as many drafts.

Former Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 60 overall pick in the second round of Friday night’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Indianapolis Cathedral, Werner finished his career with 185 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 pass break ups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack in 47 games with the Buckeyes. He was a three-year starter with experience at strong side linebacker before moving to the weak side during during his senior year, which ended up being his most productive season.

Werner was named first-team All-Big Ten and semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2020, as he recorded a team-leading 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and one pass break up in just eight games. He could have returned to Columbus for another season but opted to forgo the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic and enter his name into the draft instead.

Werner becomes the second Buckeye to hear his name called in this year’s draft, joining new Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who went No. 11 overall. This also marks the second straight year a former Ohio State linebacker has been drafted, as the Baltimore Ravens selected Malik Harrison in the third round of last year’s draft.

Werner now joins wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malcolm Jenkins in New Orleans.

