Former Ohio State LB Justin Hilliard Signs UDFA Deal With The San Francisco 49ers

Hilliard quickly lands with a team after not being selected in this year's draft.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row.

A former five-star prospect from Cincinnati St. Xavier, Hilliard dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career with the Buckeyes, including tearing his biceps, meniscus and Achilles. He still managed to record 84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 47 games.

Hilliard was granted a sixth year of eligibility because of the injuries and took advantage of it, putting forth the best season of his career with 33 tackles, a team-high five tackles for loss and one interception, which came in the end zone during the Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern. He was also named a team captain by his peers.

Hilliard is the third former Buckeye linebacker to land with an NFL team this week, joining Pete Werner and Baron Browning, who were drafted by the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos in the second and third rounds of the draft, respectively.

In San Francisco, he'll join defensive end Nick Bosa and running back Trey Sermon, who was drafted by the 49ers in the third round on Friday night.

-----

You may also like:

Defensive End Jonathon Cooper Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Cornerback Shaun Wade Drafted By The Baltimore Ravens

Tight End Luke Farrell Drafted By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Tackle Tommy Togiai Drafted By The Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Baron Browning Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Running Back Trey Sermon Drafted By The San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis Drafted By The Minnesota Vikings

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook