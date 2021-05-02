Former Ohio State LB Tuf Borland Signs UDFA Deal With The Minnesota Vikings

Borland is one of four former Buckeye linebackers moving on to the NFL.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A former four-star prospect from Bolingbrook, Ill., Borland is one of just two three-time team captains in school history, joining former quarterback J.T. Barrett. He recorded 288 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 49 career games with the Buckeyes.

Borland certainly lacked the athleticism of some of his fellow linebackers, as evidenced when he was matched up in coverage with Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the national championship. He’s strong in the run game, though, and his leadership skills have never been in question.

“You talk about his knowledge of the game, I’ve never seen anything like it. I really haven’t,” former linebacker Pete Werner said before the 2020 season. “How he attacks the meeting room as well as on the field, they’re very similar. He just loves football.

“It’s just crazy that some people don’t see what he really puts in to be a great football player. We all see that. The way he approaches the game is like no other and his leadership is the best in our unit, almost the best on our team. I wish people saw that more. He’s really worked hard in the offseason to work on his body and his athleticism, and what you see out of him is going to be great.”

Borland put forth his best season in 2020, finishing with 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in just seven games. The only game he missed was the win over Michigan State after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Borland is one of four former Buckeye linebackers who will take his talents to the next level, joining Werner and Baron Browning, who were drafted by the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos, respectively, as well as Justin Hilliard, who signed a free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

He'll be reunited in Minnesota with former Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes and offensive guard Wyatt Davis, who was drafted in the third round on Friday night.

-----

You may also like:

Cornerback Shaun Wade Drafted By The Baltimore Ravens

Tight End Luke Farrell Drafted By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Tackle Tommy Togiai Drafted By The Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Baron Browning Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Running Back Trey Sermon Drafted By The San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis Drafted By The Minnesota Vikings

Center Josh Myers Drafted By The Green Bay Packers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook