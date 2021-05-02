Former Ohio State K Blake Haubeil Signs UDFA Deal With The Tennessee Titans

Haubeil is now the only former Ohio State kicker on an NFL roster.

Although he did not hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil announced on Saturday evening he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

A former three-star prospect from Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius, Haubeil was initially the Buckeyes’ kickoff specialist before taking over field goal duties for Sean Neurnberger halfway through the 2018 season. He finished his career 28-of-35 on field goals (80 percent) and a perfect 146-of-146 on extra points across four seasons.

Haubeil kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal right before halftime of Ohio State’s 52-3 win at Northwestern in 2019. It is tied for the second-longest kick in school history, trailing only former kicker Tom Skladany’s 59-yarder against Illinois in 1975.

Haubeil appeared in just five games while dealing with a groin injury, converting 5-of-7 field goals, including a 43-yarder against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, as well as 24-of-24 extra point attempts. He also tested positive for coronavirus prior to the national championship game against Alabama, which kept him out of what would have been his final collegiate game.

Ohio State has not had a kicker drafted since the New York Jets took Mike Nugent in 2004. Haubeil, meanwhile, will be the only former Buckeye on the Titans roster.

