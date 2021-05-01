Former Ohio State TE Luke Farrell Drafted By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Farrell is just the fifth Ohio State tight end to be drafted this century.

Former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 145 overall pick in the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Perry, Farrell caught only 34 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 44 career games, including 32 starts, with the Buckeyes. He was primarily used as a blocker opposite of receiving tight end Jeremy Ruckert, which is where he’ll continue to excel at the next level.

“I understand my value at the next level," Farrell said after Ohio State's pro day on March 30. "I think a lot of coaches and general managers understand that, as well. Doesn’t have to be flashy, but I know I can do what they ask me to do and at a high level."

Farrell is just the fifth Ohio State tight end to be drafted this century, joining Darnell Sanders in 2002, Ben Hartsock in 2004, Jeff Heuerman in 2015 and Nick Vannett in 2016. He’s also the eighth former Buckeye to his his name called overall, joining quarterback Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), center Josh Myers (Green Bay Packers), offensive guard Wyatt Davis (Minnesota Vikings) and running back Trey Sermon (San Francisco 49ers) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (Cleveland Browns).

Farrell will be reunited in Jacksonville with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who recruited him as part of the Buckeyes' 2016 recruiting class. He'll also team up with former running back Carlos Hyde, offensive guard Andrew Norwell and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who was drafted by the Jaguars last year.

