Former Ohio State DE Jonathon Cooper Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Cooper becomes the sixth Ohio State defensive end to be selected in the last four drafts.

Former Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Gahanna Lincoln, Cooper was often overshadowed on the Buckeyes’ defensive line by the likes of eventual top-five picks Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Still, he recorded 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 45 games, showing his ability to be a disruptive player.

Cooper was expected to have a breakout season in 2019 but a preseason ankle injury limited him to just four games, leading to a redshirt season. He bounced back in a big way as a fifth-year season, though, recorded 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in just eight games.

Cooper was named a team captain during his final two seasons and in 2020 also became the first player in Ohio State history to wear the No. 0, a new tradition bestowed upon the player who best exemplifies the toughness, accountability and character displayed by former All-American and national champion Bill Willis during his career with the Buckeyes (1942-44).

Cooper becomes sixth Ohio State defensive end to be selected in the last four drafts, joining Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes in 2018, Bosa in 2019 and Young in 2020.

He’s also the 10th former Buckeye to his his name called overall, joining quarterback Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Pete Werner (New Orleans Saints), center Josh Myers (Green Bay Packers), offensive guard Wyatt Davis (Minnesota Vikings), running back Trey Sermon (San Francisco 49ers), Baron Browning (Denver Broncos), defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (Cleveland Browns), tight end Luke Farrell (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Shaun Wade (Baltimore Ravens).

-----

You may also like:

Cornerback Shaun Wade Drafted By The Baltimore Ravens

Tight End Luke Farrell Drafted By The Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Tackle Tommy Togiai Drafted By The Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Baron Browning Drafted By The Denver Broncos

Running Back Trey Sermon Drafted By The San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis Drafted By The Minnesota Vikings

Center Josh Myers Drafted By The Green Bay Packers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook