Wilson becomes the first Buckeye wide receiver to be selected in the first round since 2007.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

A former five-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes from 2019-21. He also rushed six times for 143 yards and one touchdown, including 51-yard score in the blowout win over Purdue in November.

Wilson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of American after a junior season which he caught 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns. He joined Chris Olave (American Football Coaches Association) in becoming the first pair of Ohio State wideouts to be named first-team All-Americans in the same season.

With his selection, Wilson ends the Buckeyes’ 15-year drought between first-round wide receivers, which dates back to when Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez went No. 9 and No. 32 overall to the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He's also Ohio State's highest offensive draft pick since running back Ezekiel Elliott went No. 4 overall to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

