Hooker played just 39 defensive snaps last season after struggling with injuries and inconsistent play in 2020.

As first reported by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State fifth-year senior safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former three-star prospect from New Castle, Pa., Hooker came to Columbus with great expectations given what his brother, Malik Hooker, accomplished in his lone season as a starter in 2016, when he was named a consensus All-American and eventual first-round pick.

The younger Hooker began the 2020 season as the starter at free safety but saw his playing time trail off toward the end of the year due to injuries and inconsistent play, so much so that he was limited to just special teams duties during the Buckeyes’ run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Hooker was suspended from the team in March 2021 after Columbus Police found him unresponsive at the wheel in a McDonald’s drive-thru. He pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence and was fined $375, had his driver’s license suspended with limited privileges for one year and was sentenced to three days in jail, though that was suspended.

After being reinstated by head coach Ryan Day in July, Hooker played just 39 defensive snaps during the 2021 season. He then missed this month’s spring game with an undisclosed injury and now finishes his career with 32 tackles, four pass break ups and one interception in 34 career games.

With fellow fifth-year senior Josh Proctor and redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams locked into the two-deep at the bandit/boundary safety position, Hooker was likely to have the same limited role again this fall. Thus, he decided it was in his best interest to finish his career elsewhere.

Hooker is now fourth defensive back to depart the program this month, joining cornerback Lejond Cavazos and safeties Bryson Shaw and Andre Turrentine. His decision puts the Buckeyes at 84 scholarship players, one below the NCAA-mandated limit.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Reflects On 2020 Shooting Incident

Former Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos Transferring To North Carolina

Ohio State To Host Youngstown State In 2023, Cancels San Jose State Game

Former Ohio State DL Cormontae Hamilton Transferring To Memphis

Ohio State S Andre Turrentine Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Talks Recent Commitments, Pursuit Of Elite WRs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!