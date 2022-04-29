Skip to main content
NFL Holds Moment Of Silence For Late Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins At Draft

Haskins heard his name called on this night just three years ago when he went No. 15 overall.

In the moments leading up to the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, the league held a moment of silence in honor of late Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle on a South Florida highway on April 9. He was just 24 years old. His widow told a 911 dispatcher he was walking to get gas at the time of the accident.

The No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins played three seasons for the Washington Redskins/Football Team and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was expected to compete for a starting role again this fall.

Ohio State honored Haskins in several ways during its spring game on April 16, including a moment of silence, a video tribute, helmet decals and painting his initials on the field. There's was also a candlelight vigil held in the rotunda of Ohio Stadium earlier in the week.

