Cowan is the second Buckeye to commit to the Tar Heels in as many days, joining former cornerback Lejond Cavazos.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan announced on Tuesday evening he is transferring to North Carolina, where he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.

“This is truly a full circle moment," Cowan told the Tar Heels’ official website. "Not only was I born into and raised by a Tar Heel family, I also took my very first recruiting visit to UNC as an eighth grader. Since then, the football program has grown a great deal, is in good hand and is definitely headed in the right direction.

“I have a long-standing relationship with the staff and players that has never wavered. And, who doesn't love coach Mack Brown? This new journey will be special and I can't wait to get to work. Not only is it a Great Day To Be A Tar Heel, but it's great to be home!”

A former four-star prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, Cowan recorded three tackles in seven games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. He missed all of spring practice with an undisclosed injury, then entered his name into the transfer portal on April 18.

Cowan becomes the second former Buckeye to commit to North Carolina is as many days, joining cornerback Lejond Cavazos, who announced his decision on Monday night. He’ll also be reunited with a pair of former high school teammates in defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and wide receiver Thomas Flynn.

Other former Ohio State players who have announced their transfer destination include safety Bryson Shaw (USC) and defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton (Memphis), while defensive lineman Noah Potter and safeties Andre Turrentine and Marcus Hooker remain undecided.

